Water main repair closes section of Kings Road in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are making a water main repair on a section of Kings Road in Schenectady.

The Department of Public Works says Kings Road will be closed to northbound traffic between McDonald Avenue and Albany Street.

Northbound traffic will be detoured over McDonald Avenue to Bradford Road and back to Albany Street.

There is no exact time frame when the repairs will be complete. DPW says it expects repairs should be complete by Friday evening.

Drivers should expect delays are advised to seek alternate routes.