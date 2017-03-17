Video: Five-alarm fire sparked at construction site in downtown Raleigh

CBS North Carolina Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh on Thursday night for more than three hours.

The fire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. and was under control by 1:10 a.m., officials said.

Fire officials told CBS North Carolina the fire started in an apartment building under construction at 400 W North St.

Officials said the fire started on the third floor of the building and spread quickly because it was a wood construction.

The main building involved in the fire spread to four other buildings, according to Raleigh fire officials. No injuries have been reported at this time and there are no indications that anyone was trapped inside the building.

Capital Boulevard, Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue among other roads in the area were closed for some time because of the fire.

The Red Cross is mobilizing volunteers to assist those who have been displaced by the fire. A local church is opening as a shelter downtown.

Facebook is allowing those in the area to mark themselves safe in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details will be added as they become available.

