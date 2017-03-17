Vermont’s legal pot bills in trouble

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont’s efforts to legalize marijuana are stalling.

Two separate measures in Vermont’s House will likely miss a key deadline Friday to advance to the Senate.

The first bill introduced in January would allow for personal cultivation of marijuana and legal possession of small amounts.

A separate measure introduced in February relies on the earlier bill to pass. It would create a regulatory structure for taxing marijuana, but only if the earlier bill passes and marijuana is legalized.

The Senate could decide to tack on the language of either House bill to an existing Senate bill.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would veto any legalization bill that does not give police a reliable and accurate way to measure driver impairment under the influence of marijuana.