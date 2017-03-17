Vanderheyden Hall caretaker accused of sexual abusing resident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Justice Center announced that a direct care aide at Vanderheyden Hall in Rensselaer County is accused of sexually abusing a resident, who has a disability, in his care.

Justin Hope, 32, of Guilderland, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of sexual misconduct, and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

The Justice Center says the charges stem from an August 2016 incident where Hope signed out the victim without authorization and brought the victim to his apartment in Guilderland and a sporting event. Hope is also accused of giving the victim alcohol, marijuana, and engaging in a sex act with the victim.

The incident came to light after the Justice Center says people observed Hope and the victim drinking in public. The case was then reported to Vanderheyden Hall.

“Vanderheyden Hall provides services to youth and young adult residents with a variety of disabilities and diagnoses and many residents have suffered significant trauma in their lives,” said Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning. “For an employee to abuse their authority, as this defendant is alleged to have done, subjecting a resident to sexual abuse is a criminal act that can interfere with the very treatment Vanderheyden is providing.”

Hope was arraigned and was remanded to the custody of the Albany County Sherriff’s Department pending the appearance of counsel.

The Justice Center says Hope resigned from his position at Vanderheyden Hall.