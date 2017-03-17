Teens lead police on chase while streaming live on Facebook

WATN Published:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – Four Tennessee teens were arrested after live-streaming on Facebook while leading police on a chase.

They’re accused of taking a woman’s car in a Memphis neighborhood and leading police on a chase.

It was captured on Facebook Live, showing police sirens and a police pursuit. After one of the tires lost air in front of a hotel on Mt. Moriah, the group’s social media experiment failed. The suspects, one 15, another 16 and two 17-year-olds were caught following a short foot chase.

Authorities said the teens stole a woman’s car Wednesday morning in Hickory Hill. Police said one of them later pointed a gun at the woman when she spotted the car.

Hours later, the group was on Facebook Live.”It’s like they are creating their own movie, committing crimes against people and it’s crazy,” Jimmy Chambers of the District Attorney’s Office Gang Unit said.

Chambers, who works with youth gang members, said spring break traditionally brings an uptick in juvenile crime, as boredom can lead to bad decisions.

“The kids are out of school, they don’t have nothing to do, that’s bullcrap,” Chambers said. “They do have something to do. Make them something to do. You are the parent.”

