QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18-year-old woman who crashed into another car has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Mountain Road and Aviation Road.

The driver, Angel Fordrung, is accused of pulling out into the path of an oncoming car. Fordrung, the other driver and a passenger were all taken to the hospital.

She was arrested and released on an appearance ticket.