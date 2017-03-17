Secret Service laptop stolen from agent’s car in NYC

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – A U.S. Secret Service agent has had a laptop stolen from her car in New York City.

The Secret Service said Friday that the laptop contains “multiple layers of security,” including disk encryption, and doesn’t carry classified information. The agency wouldn’t comment further.

Police said the agent’s car was parked near her Brooklyn home when a burglar broke in Thursday. Other items that were stolen were later recovered, including coins and a bag with the agency’s insignia.

The agency is asking anyone with information on the theft to contact the police or the Secret Service’s New York field office.

