Rotterdam Police investigating armed robbery at Cumberland Farms

ROTTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – The Rotterdam Police Department in investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Cumberland Farms Gas Station on 511 Duanesburg Road.

At around 12:40am Friday morning, a male subject entered the Cumberland Farms and stayed in the store for several minutes before proceeding behind the front counter, displaying a knife and demanding the clerk to open the cash drawer.

The subject is described as a light-skinned male in his 20’s or 30’s, approximately 5’9″ to 5’10”, wearing a grey hooded jacket with a black stripe down each sleeve, grey gloves, and a black ski mask.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards Duanesburg Road. No injuries were reported.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Rotterdam Police Detective Division at 518-355-7397.