QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bagpiper helped get people into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

The performance was held at the Warren Center in Queensbury on Friday.

Jerry Cashion, who has been playing the bagpipes for the last 62 years, played at the event today.

Cashion is no stranger to the limelight, he performed at a number of president events including President John F. Kennedy’s funeral back in 1963.