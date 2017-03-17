Officials: 200 people had cars ticketed and towed during Albany’s snow emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s snow emergency ends Friday night and the good news, more cars paid attention this time around.

The bad news about 200 people were still ticketed and had their cars towed.

Crews have been working around the clock and are still having to tow cars late Friday afternoon.

“It’s overwhelming, to say the least,” Pete Cary, of Capital District Towing, said.

Capital District Towing is in the home stretch of Albany’s snow emergency.

“Folks are still waking up and trying to find their car. Some on foot, some by bus, some by taxis, just to get here and get their car back. None of them thrilled.”

Like Al and his wife who were visiting from New York City.

They had other plans that didn’t include dishing out $135 dollars to get their car.

“It’s a drag. It’s a total drag,” Al said. “We had plans to do some things today, came out this morning and the car was gone!”

Many people say they didn’t know about Albany’s snow emergency despite signs scattered throughout the city.

“At the entrance of to every main thoroughfare coming in, there’s a sign there 365 days a year that talks about the city’s snow removal techniques.”

Tow companies are seen as the bad guys, but remember, if you’re stuck in a blizzard, they’re the ones who can get you out.

“This was just an astronomical amount of snow, that literally shut the streets down, to the point where it was almost nearly impossible for us to go help people,” Cary said.

Albany Police also helped about 50 people to avoid a tow by door knocking, they honked, looking for owners so they could move their car instead of the city moving it for them.