ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A meet and greet with WWE Superstars Apollo Crews and Mickie James will be held on Saturday.

The proceeds benefit Albany’s South End Children’s Cafe, a non-profit that offers free healthy dinners to families in need.

The event is happening at the Hilton Hotel on Lodge Street from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 and a limited number are still available.

Tickets can be purchased online.