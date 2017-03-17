Match Day: Albany Med students find out where they’ll train next

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was time to open the envelope for fourth year med students during an emotional match day ceremony.

This was the culmination of years of hard work, studying, and a lot of schooling! Two local students found out whether they’d get to stay here.

“Everyone is obviously extremely anxious,” Peter Andriakos said.

They didn’t have to wait long, relatively speaking.

“I feel like I’ve been in school my entire life.”

Andriakos got to open his envelope right at noon along with everyone else.

“I’m hoping to stay here, I’m from Niskayuna, New York.”

You could hear the screams of joy, moments of pure euphoria as the fourth year medical students jumped up and down like little kids finding out where they’d spend the next several years of their medical training.

The results matched what peter wanted, he gets to start his career in anesthesiology at Albany Medical Center.

Another future doctor Ayesha Omorodion shared the special moment with her mom. She too was hoping to stay close to home.

“I can make a difference in the community that I came from,” Omorodion said. “I’m just so excited to start an actual career.”

That career will start at Albany Med.

“I’m ecstatic so proud of her she worked so hard,” Omorodion’s mom said.

“While it sort of seems like an end of a journey,” Andriakos said.

Peter and this room full of future doctors have their residency ahead of them.

“Get to spend another four years in the Capital Region with my family.”