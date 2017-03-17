Jupiter the police horse patrolling on his last day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Saratoga Springs police officer Jupiter, Saint Patrick’s Day 2017 mark the end of his second career.

“Jupiter is a former race horse,” Officer Aaron Moore said. “He worked out at the harness track back in the day he was an excellent racehorse he’s been with us for 15 years and today is his day to retire he’s been an awesome horse an incredible horse very dependable.”

Officer Jupiter is known in his racing days as Jo Jo Geronimo. He got to spend his last day on the job patrolling Caroline St with his horse partner King Tut.

Both horses on this Sunday in Saratoga drew out a crowd of onlookers, many who were happy to greet the retiring officer with a friendly touch.

“He’s been out here for so long people know who he is by sight and people have developed a relationship with him and they come out and see him,” Sgt. Aaron Benware said.

“It’s just a monumental moment right now,” Theresa Pawlus, said. “It’s just wonderful to see that horse here in Saratoga on this special day.”

Officer Jupiter’s replacement Apollo is already in training and is expected to hit the streets at the end of April.

Jupiter will spend the day sitting at the top of Caroline St., keeping the peace for one last watch.