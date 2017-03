PLANO, Texas (NEWS10) – JCPenney announced a list of stores it plans on closing in the next few weeks.

The company will close 138 stores, one of those being at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough.

JCPenney says the closures are “part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.”

Click here for a full list of store closures.

The company says most of the affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.