High school teams battle it out in robotics competition

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of high school teams taking part in a first robotics competition that continues this weekend.

It’s the super bowl of STEM. The energy proving that robotics is not only the future of education but also the future of entertainment.

If you’re new to the robotics scene, you might feel like you’ve stepped into an alternate universe. It’s one that shares every aspect of a sporting event from the frustration to the celebration.

“A lot of people they see what we do for the first time and they go oh my god that’s crazy,” Katelyn Wheeler, Ballston Spa High School junior, said. “I’m dressed kind of crazy right now but the thing is, here, that’s completely normal.”

Yes, this world of funny hats and power tools is very familiar to the hundreds of teams from across the world competing here at RPI on Friday. Wheeler is on team “oxb4” from Ballston Spa.

“It’s so high energy in here, every team, it’s super stressful but every team is so focused and tuned into what’s going on.”

The 11th grader has been tinkering on robots for eight years. You can see the passion she has for it as her team rushes to the competition floor.

One day, her college banner might hang on this wall of fame and the team’s mentor proudly shows off.

“Kids who get this experience and go on to college know how to do stuff, how to make things, how to solve problems,” Dwight Havens, team mentor, said.

Havens has been with the team since its inception and today it’s 32 members strong.

“They get the actual experience of doing these things instead of just learning about it in a book.”

Don’t let the steampunk-inspired outfits fool you, these teens know what they’re doing and they want to win.

Members navigate their robot to complete a number of tasks – there’s a scoring system, alliances, and strategy.

Wheeler is acutely aware that as a young woman, she’s in the minority but more than anything else it’s a source of motivation.

“Definitely the gender balance is a little uneven and that’s ok but we’re working on it. Even I’m like at the end of the season, I can’t believe I did that,” Wheeler said.

The team has returned back to make more changes, learning from their mistakes. It’s a lesson they’ll carry with them to wherever their futures take them.

The qualifiers were held on Friday and the competition continues on Saturday and is capped off by an award presentation.