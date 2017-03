SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large grant to Ellis Hospital is helping support the new Bringing Baby Home initiative.

The very first car seat was presented on Friday.

The $2,500 grant was provided by tax and business consulting firm UHY and will be used to purchase 33 car seats for moms and dads in need.

New parents, Steve Badala and Giana Mazzatta were the very first to take a new car seat home with their baby Rixin Salvatore Badala. Rixin was recently born at Ellis’ Bellevue Woman’s Center.