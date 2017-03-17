3/17 Pet Connection: Rosaleigh

Rosaleigh is a 1-2 year old mixed breed, female. This girl has the moxy and is a party waiting to happen – although she does turn it off and will be quite the snuggler.

Rosaleigh is crate trained and house broken. She is the queen of the world – and makes sure the other dogs know it! She would do best with a male dog that can stand her pushiness… a male who is pretty mellow and likes to play.

Rosaleigh would make a great family dog – she is active and would love to be with her people! We would not recommend her with cats.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589