3/17 Pet Connection: Rosaleigh

Web staff Published:

Rosaleigh is a 1-2 year old mixed breed, female. This girl has the moxy and is a party waiting to happen – although she does turn it off and will be quite the snuggler.

Rosaleigh is crate trained and house broken. She is the queen of the world – and makes sure the other dogs know it! She would do best with a male dog that can stand her pushiness… a male who is pretty mellow and likes to play.

Rosaleigh would make a great family dog – she is active and would love to be with her people! We would not recommend her with cats.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s