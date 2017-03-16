Woman pleads guilty in fatal motor vehicle crash that killed teen on Alt. Route 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed a teen on Alternate Route 7 last year.

On October 11, 2016, the Albany District Attorney’s Office says Jessica Bellerose, 41, of Troy, N.Y., recklessly drove her vehicle while intoxicated. She was accused of passing multiple vehicles and eventually sideswiped a Subaru in the right-hand lane.

The DA’s office says she then drove into the median, causing her vehicle to become airborne, and landed on a vehicle in the opposite lane driven by 18-year-old Paige Ahearn.

Ahearn was killed instantly and a passenger was injured.

According to the DA’s office, Bellerose had a blood alcohol content of .14 and admitted to drinking throughout the day.

She was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

She faces up to seven years in state prison when she is sentenced on May 11. Bellerose will also be ordered a term of three years probation and have an Interlock Ignition Device installed.

She will also be ordered to repay restitution, pay fines and surcharges, and be subject to a driver’s license revocation for a minimum of 6 months upon release from custody subject to Department of Motor Vehicles guidelines.