SPCA: Dog found severely ill inside Schenectady apartment

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County SPCA is looking for the owner of a dog they say was found severely ill inside a Schenectady apartment.

The dog, a 5-year-old husky named Lucky, was found to be in need of immediate veterinary care. Lucky was picked up on February 16, by the Trooper Husky Rescue and Sanctuary of Oneida County.

The sanctuary contacted the Schenectady County SPCA hotline to report Lucky’s condition.

Dog found neglected in Schenctady View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The SPCA says an early interview with Lucky’s owner showed that neglect charges were warranted but efforts to make additional calls were unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lucky’s owner are asked to contact Schenectady County SPCA officials at (518)-755-9517.

The Schenectady County SPCA is asking for donations to the Trooper Husky Rescue and Sanctuary of Oneida County to help offset the costs of the vet bills and housing that, to date, are approximately $500 and climbing.

Learn how you can donate.