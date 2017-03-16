Sources: Rensselaer County DA Joel Abelove subpoenaed by AG’s Office

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three sources very close to the situation tell NEWS10 ABC that Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove was approached by four members of the NYS AG office as he made his way into work Thursday.

These same sources tell NEWS10 ABC Abelove was handed a subpoena that demanded he hand over his cell phone, which he did.

We do not know the specifics or the reason why this all happened on Thursday.

Abelove is currently under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office for his handling of the police shooting of Edson Thevenin. He believes he followed protocol.

The officer involved in the case was cleared by a grand jury.

