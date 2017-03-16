Snow cleanup continues in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some Schenectady Streets are getting plowed thanks to a push from NEWS10 ABC.

Many cars and school buses have struggled to get through Hamilton Hill. It was the only area that hadn’t been plowed until now.

NEWS10 ABC’s Rachel Yonkunas made one phone call, and a plow showed up 5 minutes later

Council member Vince Riggi sent crews here to Lincoln Ave, which was a mess.

School buses were barely able to get through mounds of snow piled all along Lincoln Ave and Grant Street in Hamilton Hill.

When a plow did come, it almost got stuck itself, that’s how bad conditions are and why people living here have been so frustrated.

Mail delivery was also interrupted. When we first arrived, we found a mail truck and two cars, stuck in the snow.

“He’s being stalled and were not getting our mail like we should either. It’s a bigger problem than our vehicle being stuck right here,” Lamar Williams said. “There’s been a lot of people getting stuck and it shouldn’t be like this it’s terrible.”

People say this is the second time a mail truck got stuck around here.

People say there needs to be some type of snow emergency called during a storm to keep this from happening.