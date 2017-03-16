Schenectady Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing female.

The female is 14-year-old Treasure Harris-Steele. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a small build. She wears glasses and/or contacts.

Harris-Steele was last seen late Monday night at her home in Schenectady. It appears she left her house sometime during the night through a bedroom window.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Schenectady Police at 518-382-5200.