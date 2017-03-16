Schenectady County lawmakers considering possible legal action against opiate manufacturers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the ongoing battle against opioid addiction, lawmakers in Schenectady County are considering a resolution to take legal action against opiate manufacturers.

The legislature is taking up the resolution at their meeting on Thursday.

The proposed lawsuit would force opioid manufacturers to reimburse the county for medical care costs, law enforcement and incarceration related to the addiction crisis.

Three other counties in New York have taken similar action accusing the companies of promoting opioid prescription use through advertising, adding to the crisis.