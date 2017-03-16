Schenectady County lawmakers considering possible legal action against opiate manufacturers

Web Staff Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the ongoing battle against opioid addiction, lawmakers in Schenectady County are considering a resolution to take legal action against opiate manufacturers.

The legislature is taking up the resolution at their meeting on Thursday.

The proposed lawsuit would force opioid manufacturers to reimburse the county for medical care costs, law enforcement and incarceration related to the addiction crisis.

Three other counties in New York have taken similar action accusing the companies of promoting opioid prescription use through advertising, adding to the crisis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s