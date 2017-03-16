RPI scientists develop blood test for autism

Web staff Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A blood test for autism has been developed at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The test could open the door to earlier diagnosis and the future development of therapy. It’s an algorithm based on levels of different biomarkers in a blood sample.

Scientists at RPI’s Biomedical Engineering Department said they can use it to accurately predict whether or not an individual is on the autism spectrum and where on the spectrum they land.

Researchers said the test is the first physiological test for autism to ever be developed. They hope it can become widely available in the future.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s