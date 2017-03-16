RPI scientists develop blood test for autism

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A blood test for autism has been developed at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The test could open the door to earlier diagnosis and the future development of therapy. It’s an algorithm based on levels of different biomarkers in a blood sample.

Scientists at RPI’s Biomedical Engineering Department said they can use it to accurately predict whether or not an individual is on the autism spectrum and where on the spectrum they land.

Researchers said the test is the first physiological test for autism to ever be developed. They hope it can become widely available in the future.