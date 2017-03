POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) – Vermont State Police detectives are investigating the death of a missing woman after her body was found Wednesday night.

Police say they found 26-year-old Alexandra Rooker’s body inside 53-year-old Wayne Oddo’s home.

Rooker was last seen by friends in Poultney almost two weeks ago and was reported missing last Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.