COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cobleskill Police say a concerned resident contacted them after finding needles in the snow while walking their dog.

The needles were found in a snow pile in the area of Everett Street.

Police say discarding needles in this manner is not only reckless but can be a criminal act if someone gets stuck by a needle.

The police department has a needle drop-off box outside the main entrance where needles can be dropped off 24/7, no questions asked.