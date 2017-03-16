Local man found in suitcase in Arkansas identified as WWII veteran

The Associated Press Published:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Police say an 89-year-old man whose body was discovered in a suitcase on a rural Arkansas farm was a World War II veteran from New York.

Johnstown, New York, police Lt. David Gilbo says Robert Brooks died of natural causes at his home about a month before his body was discovered in Arkansas on March 5. Gilbo says investigators are still trying to determine why his body was moved.

Two people considered to be caregivers of Brooks have been detained on suspicion of abuse of a corpse.

Brooks served in the military and was a gunner in a B-17 bomber’s ball turret.

