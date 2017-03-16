French police: Shots have been fired at southern high school

PARIS (AP) — Officials say an armed high school student was arrested after a shooting in a school in southern France that left at least two wounded.

A French police official would not elaborate on what weapon or weapons the student was carrying. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The government minister for victims affairs tweeted that two people were wounded and all the students are now safe.

School shootings are rare in France, which remains under a state of emergency after deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

