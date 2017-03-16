Crews making progress with snow cleanup in Troy

Related Coverage Rare snow emergency issued for Troy to help clean up the snow

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Troy’s rare snow emergency, cars need to be parked on the even side of the street to avoid getting towed.

Starting at 8 a.m., cars must be parked on the odd side of the street. All this is to help remove nearly two feet of snow in the city.

Workers in Troy are out plowing and using front-loaders and dump trucks to get the snow out.

Crews are finally getting to side streets that folks were complaining about.

They are making good progress but the main issue that still has people mad is neighbors stealing their parking spots!

If you can’t find a parking spot there are several parking garages where you can park for the time being.

