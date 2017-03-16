Colonie Police are looking for missing, vulnerable adult

Web Staff Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say Jose O Reyes, 77, was last seen Wednesday at around 11 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Everett Road in the City of Albany.

Reyes’ actual vehicle.

 

Reyes was reached in the early morning hours on Thursday and police say he appeared to be lost or confused. There hasn’t been any contact since 5:30 a.m.

He is described as being 5’8″, 155 pounds, having gray hair, a mustache, and balding. Reyes was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown leather jacket, tan boots, and a New York Yankees baseball hat.

He was driving a black four-door 2014 Honda Civic with New York Registration AJW8124.

Anyone who has seen Reyes is asked to contact Colonie Police at (518)-783-2754.

