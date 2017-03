ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany is still dealing with clean up after getting clobbered with snow.

CDTA says they are doing the best they can to clear bus stops but some along Central Avenue are completely covered in snow.

Businesses in the city are supposed to clear their sidewalks, but some haven’t, forcing people to walk in the street!

CDTA urges people not to wait in the street.

If the stop isn’t clear, drivers are trained to spot you and still pick you up.