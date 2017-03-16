3/16 Pet Connection: Rustea

Rustea (aka Rusty) is a 1-2 year old, chocolate lab mix, female. Rustea’s favorite thing in the entire world are squeaky toys! She absolutely loves them!

Rustea, like lots of labs, has that typically labby energy! She is great with other dogs – and great with people. We would not recommend her with cats. Rustea is a diamond in the rough. She had little training when she arrived, now she will sit on command and is learning patience.

Rustea loves to play with other dogs – but we would prefer to place her with a male dog if there are other dogs in the home.

11th Hour Rescue 518-223-5589