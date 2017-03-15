VT legislature approves bill giving governor greater control over immigration enforcement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that will give the governor greater control over how and when the state’s police forces are used by the federal government in the wake of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The Vermont House gave final approval to the measure Wednesday. The Senate passed the bill last month.

Rebecca Kelley, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott, says the governor will probably sign the bill next week.

The measure would empower the governor to approve agreements between police and federal agents who want to identify and remove immigrants. It also would bar police in some instances from providing information on residents to federal agents.

The legislation was proposed by Scott and Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who helped craft it.