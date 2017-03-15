Trains in and out of NYC on modified schedule after blizzard

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s blizzard impacted people traveling by rail.

All trains were cancelled to and from New York at the Rensselaer Rail Station on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, Empire Service ran on a modified scheduled.

Matt Wanser, of Saratoga Springs, is traveling to Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day. His train to New York Wednesday afternoon was cancelled. But he was able to take a later train and will still make his flight at JFK Airport.

“I knew there’d be delays; I knew there’d be changes of plans and trains, so I just rolled with it,” he said.

All other trains ran on a regular schedule.