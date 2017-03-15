Tow trucks out in Albany as snow emergency takes effect

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The snow emergency in Albany took effect Wednesday night.

At 8 p.m., vehicles in the city of Albany must be parked on the even side of the street. If not, it could be ticketed and towed. It’s part of the plan that allows the city to clear the roads of snow.

Tow trucks were out Wednesday to take cars from the odd side of the road.

Ryan Filler procrastinated on digging out despite having experienced a towed car before.

“Kind of felt like, you know, panic for a second thinking maybe somebody stole your car,” he recalled.

But he moved his car this time, and being from Arizona, he didn’t mind the extra work.

“This is easily the biggest snowfall I’ve ever seen in my life, so it’s kind of fun, you know,” he said. “I warmed up, and I probably will never do this again.”

By 8 p.m. Thursday, cars in Albany will need to be moved to the odd side of the road. If you can’t find a spot, there are several parking lots available during the emergency.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s