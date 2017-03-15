Residents struggle to dig out in Schenectady after snow storm

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady doesn’t have to worry about a snow emergency, but it is still struggling to dig out.

The City of Schenectady lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday, but some roads were still a mess.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Laura Hess said.

Hess said Donnan Avenue was still covered in snow Wednesday afternoon.

“There still people trying to get out, but obviously, they didn’t get to this road,” she said.

Plows arrived in the afternoon to help clear the path after they pulled a delivery truck out of the snow.

“I know our neighbors are always concerned because if they need an emergency vehicle up the street, it’s hard to do that when it’s not plowed,” Julia Cella said.

Cella reopened her restaurant on Wednesday. She said the city told her it had about 200 miles of plowing to do.

“Sometimes they get a bad rap, but they’re working hard,” she said.

So was Al on Steuben and Lincoln. He couldn’t get to work on Wednesday because he didn’t have much of a choice.

“Too much snow,” he said. “Would’ve taken too long. Plows didn’t come til later in the day.”

NEWS10 ABC helped dig him out as he waited for a plow to take all the snow somewhere far away.