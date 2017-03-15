Reminder: Clear gas vents to avoid dangerous carbon monoxide buildup

(NEWS10) – A very important post-blizzard reminder for anyone with natural gas; make sure your outside vents are clear of any snow.

A blocked vent could cause a buildup of dangerous carbon monoxide, creating unsafe conditions anyone inside your home.

Experts say you should double check all your vents, exchanges, and gas regulators. Make sure everything is cleared off and that air can move through regularly.

Be sure to check several times throughout the day, as strong winds will be blowing and shifting snow all day on Tuesday

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause flu-like illness or death. Symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to the flu and include nausea, headache, and dizziness. If you feel these symptoms, leave the home and call for help.

Additionally, experts recommend you always have working CO and smoke detectors in all living areas.