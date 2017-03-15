Police: Woman drove with young children unrestrained in vehicle

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she was driving with a suspended license.

The incident happened on Highway 10 in Caroga.

Police say Summer Hill, 28, was also driving with unbuckled and unrestrained small children in her vehicle.

Hill was arrested and is facing a number of tickets including third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, license restrictions, and three separate seatbelt infractions due to the variant ages in children.

She was arraigned and released on $500 unsecured bail.