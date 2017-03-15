People digging out in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Post Office is back in business on Wednesday after sending all of their carriers home early and halting their deliveries on Tuesday.

The Post Office says it was the first time they’ve had to do that in some 20 years, despite their promise of delivering in snow, rain, heat or gloom. All of this snow was an exception.

Like many others, people are now digging out of this mess and getting back to work.

Plows, snow blowers, shovels, and ice scrapers are in the hands of many in Glens Falls.

Tuesday’s blizzard dumped between 16 to 17.5 inches. Some cars are harder to dig out than others.

Heather Martin and her son Jayce say they made sure to stay on top of it.

They say they went out to brush off every two hours starting at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“We came out last night as it was slowing down so it only took us like 20 minutes this morning, but yesterday it literally took us all day,” Heather said. “I took a picture of my car you could only see the back of it .. that took us about 3 hours yesterday and then in the dominos delivery guy came to deliver a pizza to somebody and he got stuck so we had to help push him out too.”

Another parking restriction will be in place overnight from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

No cars will be allowed on either side of the city streets so that plows can go through once again and clean up.