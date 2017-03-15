Husband, wife sentenced to 40 years in sexual assault case

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A husband and wife who admitted to sexually assaulting young children over the course of seven years were sentenced on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Michael and Jeanne Mosher to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to predatory sexual assault two months ago.

The two were each accused of abusing a victim who was under 13 years old and taking videos and photographing some of that abuse.

They were each initially charged with more than 50 counts of child abuse but agreed to take a plea deal which required them to admit to the crimes.