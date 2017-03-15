Gov. Cuomo directs flags to half-staff in honor of Trooper Falb

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is directing flags to be at half-staff on Thursday in honor of Trooper Brian Falb.

The governor’s office says Trooper Falb died on Monday from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“Trooper Falb served the people of New York with the valor and dedication that embodies the very best of the New York State Police,” Gov. Cuomo said. “On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to Trooper Falb’s family, friends, fellow troopers and members of the greater law enforcement community. We will lower flags on state government buildings Thursday in honor of Trooper Falb’s memory and service.”

Trooper Falb lived in Clinton County and is survived by his wife and four children. Trooper Falb was an 18-year veteran of the New York State Police, and served his entire career in Troop B in Ray Brook. His latest assignment was with the Traffic Incident Management team.

Service arrangements for Trooper Falb have been set for Sunday, March 19 and Monday, March 20, 2017

Calling Hours:

Sunday, March 19, 2017

1:00PM – 5:00PM

Hamilton Funeral Home

294 Mannix Road

Peru, NY 12972

Funeral Service:

Monday, March 20, 2017

10:00AM

Saint Peter’s Church

114 Cornelia Street

Plattsburgh, NY 12901