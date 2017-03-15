Fed hikes key rate for second time in 3 months

The Associated Press Published:
Janet Yellen
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference on Monetary Policy Implementation and Transmission in the Post-Crisis Period, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in Washington. Yellen said the Fed and central banks around the world employed a number of unconventional monetary policies to combat the 2008 global financial crisis and it will be important now to assess how well those tools worked. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and signaling that any further hikes this year will be gradual. The move reflects a consistently solid U.S. economy and will likely mean higher rates on some consumer and business loans.

The Fed’s key short-term rate is rising by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent. The central bank said in a statement that a strengthening job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.

The message the Fed is sending is that nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended, the economy no longer needs the support of ultra-low borrowing rates and is healthy enough to withstand steadily tighter credit.

