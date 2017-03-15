Capital Region continues digging out after blizzard

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The dig out continued throughout the Capital Region late into Wednesday night from Blizzard 2017.

People worked together in Catskill to try and keep streets clear as many will be heading back to work Thursday morning.

As soon as the snow started falling, Vinney Seeley was ready.

“Oh, I knew where we were going to be today,” he said.

Riding his beloved John Deere, he was out clearing snow all day.

“I love it,” he said. “[It’s] a batmobile.”

He might be leading the charge, but it was a group effort.

“We really have to pull together as a community to get this stuff cleaned up. Today is just one of those days where nobody cares,” Seeley said. “They are just out. These guys are out here volunteering. Everybody is just out here volunteering.”

Bob Winans has lived in Catskill for 30 years. He’s seen his share of blizzards, but Tuesday’s was high on the list.

“Probably top three,” he claimed.

Winans knows the drill when bad weather comes.

“Well, I got most of it last night, and then just cleaning up today what the plows pushed back,” he said. “Making sure everything is ready to go for the next one.”

Where else could be seen digging out? Saratoga Springs.

Road conditions in residential neighborhoods remained in bad condition Wednesday night. The snow had become slushy and icy in certain spots.

Some people said it took them most of Tuesday and Wednesday to clear their driveways.

Ryan Dunluavy said he began shoveling his driveway around 7 p.m. Tuesday but decided to stop because of how bad the storm became. He was back out Wednesday morning and finished Wednesday night.

“We got a decent sized one a couple months ago, but I’m a skier so I’m all for it,” he said.

Dunluavy was lucky enough to work from home on Tuesday but had to go back on Wednesday. He said the roads were very slick.

“Not great,” he said. “I don’t know if you can tell, but there’s a lot of tracks and stuff, and that was all covered when I left this morning.”

And then there were people like Courtney Heritage who came back from skiing in Canada on Wednesday night to find her car buried in two feet of snow.

Until her snowblower finishes defrosting, she said a shovel will make do.

“Well, we have a snowblower, but it’s frozen, so we’re going to warm it up then,” she said.

Even at night, Heritage said she’s not going to stop until she gets the job done.

“Well, it’s just a crazy amount, like, I didn’t expect it to be this late in the season, and our shovels are pretty much put away, so it’s a surprise,” she said.

The City of Saratoga Springs reminds all residents they are required to clear snow around a fire hydrant in front of properties in case of emergencies.