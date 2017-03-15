Don’t get towed! Albany snow emergency begins Wednesday evening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A snow emergency officially goes into effect in Albany Wednesday at 8 p.m., meaning all cars must be parked on the even side of the street.

Many drivers spent their morning digging out, preparing to comply with the rule. Excavating those cars proved to be a difficult task for many.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she sympathizes with those digging out.

“We know the people are frustrated, though I remember what it was like, I was here in the storm of ’94,” said Mayor Sheehan. “I didn’t have off street parking, but we know what it’s like to have to shovel out and thinking, ‘my car is encased in an igloo.’ We know that it’s frustrating; we know that it’s hard. This was a really unprecedented storm.”

Any cars parked on the even side of the street in Albany after 8 p.m. on Wednesday will be ticketed or towed.

Beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. those cars must be moved to the odd side of the street.

Mayor Sheehan says snow clean-up will likely continue until Friday or beyond.

Read the full text of the snow emergency announcement below:

