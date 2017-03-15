A pair of coin-operated binoculars stolen in Massachusetts

The Associated Press Published:
Credit: Pixababy

FLORIDA, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating the theft of a pair of 305-pound, coin-operated, binocular-like devices that gave tourists spectacular views along the state’s famous Mohawk Trail.

The scenic viewers are mounted on metal posts that are often found at inspiring vistas.

Police said Wednesday they think the bronze and cast iron viewers were cut from their wooden platform next to the Eastern Summit gift shop in the town of Florida sometime between February 27 and March 7.

Police say the devices, manufactured by Tower Optical, are considered collectibles because so few are made.

Tourism officials say the views from the Eastern Summit extend 65 miles on a clear day.

