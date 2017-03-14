Strangers go out of their way to help others in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the heart of Hudson, messy roads and stuck cars could be found, but through it all, strangers were helping strangers.

Joe Story doesn’t play around.

“I see you in trouble, I help you out,” he said.

All day long, the Hudson resident was something of a superhero. But instead of a cape, he carries a shovel.

“We do this every year,” he said. “Every year is a dance. We push it out. They push it back. I push it out; they push it back. Until they push it away.”

Story helped keep the sidewalks clean and helping whoever needed a hand.

He wasn’t the only one willing to pick up a shovel and get to work. Whether it was bikers from Norway or plow drivers fighting back against the storm, neighbors were helping neighbors.

And in the case of Story, offering some words of wisdom, too.

“Don’t worry about it, man; it’s almost over,” he said. “You dealt with it in December, you dealt with it in January, you dealt with it in February, you’re dealing with it in March, and now it’s almost April,” he said.

The people in Hudson were incredible as the whole community embraced the storm.