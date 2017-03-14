States of emergency declared in several local counties

States of emergency have been declared in several local counties across the area. See the full list below, updated throughout the storm.

ALBANY COUNTY:

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has declared a State of Emergency and closed County Offices effective as of 5:00 am. County workers should *not* report to work. This does not apply to the Albany County Nursing Home or DPW.

“Our DPW crews report over 2 inches of snow has already fallen in the hill towns and meteorologists have increased snow fall expectations for Albany County since late last night,” said County Executive McCoy. “We have nearly 50 plows out on our roads and we need to keep people off of them in order to keep hose roads clear.”

Safety is a top priority as the snow continues to fall and will ramp up throughout the morning. With high wind gusts expected, power outages are likely and the County Executive McCoy urges everyone to keep candles and batteries handy and to check on any senior close by. Those who receive Meals on Wheels home deliveries did get extra shelf stable meals in advance. In the event you do lose power, numbers for National Grid and NYSEG are below:

National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to www.nyseg.com

NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to www.nyseg.com

“Please stay home; stay off the roads and be safe,” urged McCoy. “Let the plow operators do their jobs and clear the roads.”

DUTCHESS COUNTY:

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro, in consultation with the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the National Weather Service from Albany, has declared a countywide State of Emergency for the County of Dutchess will go into effect at 4:30 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, March 14, 2017). It will remain in effect until officially rescinded. The State of Emergency restricts travel on all roadways within Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Government offices, including courts and parks, are closed today, with only essential county personnel reporting. All Dutchess County Public Transit bus service is cancelled for Tuesday, March 14th.

County Executive Molinaro said, “Based on the weather reports out of Albany, we have issued a State of Emergency for Dutchess County effective to ensure public safety and allow road crews to keep up with the storm.”

The State of Emergency declaration states: “All roadways in Dutchess are closed and traffic is prohibited except for: medical and health facility personnel, law enforcement and public safety personnel, first responders, utility, maintenance and public works personnel, snow removal sanding, salting and clearing operations personnel, facility operations persons deemed necessary for plant operations by their employers and public and government personnel involved in the emergency operations.”

The state of emergency is issued pursuant to Section 24 of New York State Executive Law. It is enforceable by local, county and state law enforcement agencies.

For updates throughout the day, please follow Dutchess County Government on social media: Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Dutchess-County-Government/73646813346 or Twitter at http://twitter.com/DutchessCoGov or on the County’s website at www.dutchessny.gov.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY:

General State of Emergency declared by Mayor McCarthy effective at 7 a.m.

City residents are urged to refrain from all non-essential/non-emergency travel on roads within the City of Schenectady

CITY OF SARATOGA SPRINGS:

Mayor Yepsen has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Saratoga Springs. City Hall will be closed today, Tuesday March 14th, 2017, due to the significant snow storm forecasted for the Capital District. All non-essential City employees are asked to stay home for the day. All residents and travelers are asked to limit travel on City roads for safety purposes and to allow the Department of Public Works to do snow removal. Future updates will be given as needed.

