Red Cross closes donation centers in NY due to blizzard

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross announced blood drives are closed in the New York City, Binghamton and Albany areas due to the blizzard.

According to the American Red Cross, severe winter weather has forced the cancellation of blood drives, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Eligible donors of all blood types are needed when travel becomes safe. There is currently a critical need for platelet donors and type O negative blood donors.

The following blood donation centers are closed on Tuesday:

Utica Blood Donation Center

4685 Commercial Drive

New Hartford, NY 13413

Johnson City Blood Donation Center

365 Harry L. Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

Albany Everett Road Blood Donation Center

33 Everett Rd.

Albany, NY 12205

Liverpool Blood Donation Center

7359 Oswego Rd.

Liverpool, NY 13090

West Henrietta Blood Donation Center- closing at 2 p.m.

825 John St.

West Henrietta, NY 14586

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.