Red Cross closes donation centers in NY due to blizzard

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross announced blood drives are closed in the New York City, Binghamton and Albany areas due to the blizzard.
According to the American Red Cross, severe winter weather has forced the cancellation of blood drives, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Eligible donors of all blood types are needed when travel becomes safe. There is currently a critical need for platelet donors and type O negative blood donors.
The following blood donation centers are closed on Tuesday:
Utica Blood Donation Center
4685 Commercial Drive
New Hartford, NY 13413
Johnson City Blood Donation Center
365 Harry L. Drive
Johnson City, NY 13790
Albany Everett Road Blood Donation Center
33 Everett Rd.
Albany, NY 12205
Liverpool Blood Donation Center
7359 Oswego Rd.
Liverpool, NY 13090
West Henrietta Blood Donation Center- closing at 2 p.m.
825 John St.
West Henrietta, NY 14586
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.