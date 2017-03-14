People make the most of nor’easter in downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While many decided to stay in, some got out and braved Tuesday’s nor’easter in Albany.

CDTA buses were up and running on Tuesday but some found themselves stuck in the snow and needing a little help. They weren’t the only ones. Many who decided to take their cars out had the same problem.

To avoid it, some braved the storm by foot. They headed to a few businesses open on Lark Street. For Rebecca Whiting and Rich Saunders that meant a liquor store.

“Get some wine; we’re gonna hold tight until it’s all over,” Whiting said. “We have some soup going at home, and that’s gonna be our plan.”

But walking there wasn’t easy.

“It’s just so much of it that you can’t lift your feet up over it, so you kind of have to just push through it,” Whiting said.

Jay Cooper moved to Albany from England five years ago. Trekking through the snow was a first.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “This is Mother Nature saying, ‘Nope, not done with you, yet.’”

Two guys were also spotted snowboarding down steps, streets and sidewalks.

“There’s not many people on the roads, so we just cruise down the roads and just have a good time,” Dylan Longton said.

Albany drivers don’t have to worry about where their car is parked Tuesday. The Snow Emergency begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

During the first 24 hours, cars will have to be parked on the even numbered side. Otherwise, you’re at risk of being ticketed and towed.