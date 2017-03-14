NY bans tractor trailers on I-87 from Albany to Canada due to blizzard conditions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a tractor-trailer ban for I-87 from Albany to Canada due to blizzard conditions.

New York State has implemented a travel ban for all tractor trailers, including tandem trailers on the full length of the following roadways:

I-87 between Albany and Canada (effective 1 p.m.)

I – 81

I – 84

I – 86/Route 17

I – 88

Thruway

“With extreme winter weather sweeping the state, New York is taking every precaution to keep our communities safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are implementing a full travel ban on I-84 and a tractor trailer ban on I-87 from Albany to Canada, in addition to the other action we’ve taken throughout the day. The state is responding quickly and aggressively to the storm, and I urge New Yorkers to stay clear of the roads and allow emergency personnel to do their jobs.”

Full forecast.